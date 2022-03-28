Poco is all set to launch its Poco X4 Pro 5G in India today at 12 pm. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 695 chipset, a 64-megapixel rear camera and support for 67W fast charging. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. For the unversed, the smartphone has already debuted globally at MWC 2022. Also Read - POCO X4 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 10: Check expected specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G launch: How to watch it live

Poco launch event will kick off at 12 pm today. The livestream of the event will be available on Poco social media channels and YouTube page. You can also tap on livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro Review: No 5G but much more

Easy on the hands and a treat for the eyes makes the #POCO𝕏𝟜ℙ𝕣𝕠5G the true #OneX4all. Are you excited to grab hold of this one? Launching on 28.03.2022 pic.twitter.com/bGZNcMobg6 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 27, 2022

Poco X4 Pro 5G expected specifications, pricing

Poco X4 Pro 5G works on Android 11 based MIUI 13. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It will get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As far as camera features are concerned, there is a triple rear camera setup for photography in the phone, in which 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera are present. There is also a 16MP selfie camera. The phone battery is 5,000mAh, with which 67W fast charging support is available. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the unversed, recent rumours suggest that the company is also planning to launch a smartwatch in India. It has been spotted on many certification websites including SGS in Belgium, SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and EEC in Russia. As of now, not much is known about the wearable other than the charging support of Poco. The company has not made any official announcement yet.

In an interview with India Today Tech, Anuj Sharma – Country Director – Poco India confirmed that the upcoming Poco handest will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.