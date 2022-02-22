comscore Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022
Poco X4 Pro major specifications leak, launch likely at MWC 2022

Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the Poco X4 Pro have surfaced online. Here’s a closer look at all the details we know so far.

Poco X4 Pro is expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 later this month. At the MWC event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is likely to launch two devices Poco M4 Pro and Poco X4 Pro globally. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first sale tomorrow: Launch day offers, price, specifications, more

Ahead of the launch, some of the key specifications of the Poco X4 Pro have surfaced online. The leak suggests that the upcoming Poco phone will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, 120hz screen refresh rate, a triple rear camera system. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

In terms of camera specifications, the Poco X4 Pro is tipped to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Selfie camera details have not been revealed yet. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

The same leak also reveals that the upcoming Poco smartphone will include a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, which can fully charge in 41 minutes. On the software front, the phone will run on Android 11 operating system with MIUI 13 on top and Poco launcher installed.

Overall, the Poco M4 Pro 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with a different design from the back. It is said to be available in signature Poco yellow colour.

The smartphone manufacturer hasn’t revealed any specific details about the upcoming Poco smartphone. Rumours and leaks suggest that the Poco M4 Pro will unveil on February 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2022 Barcelona.

Poco recently launched the Poco M4 Pro in India with support for a 50-megapixel primary rear camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, a 5000mAh battery, fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and more.

The Poco M4 Pro smartphone comes in three variants 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 18,999, respectively.

  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 3:22 PM IST

Best Sellers