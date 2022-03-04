comscore Poco X4 Pro 5G tipped to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far
Poco is also working on a new smartwatch. This sub-brand wearable of Xiaomi has been seen on many certification websites. The Poco smartwatch has received approval from SGS in Belgium, SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and EEC in Russia.

Smartphone manufacturer Poco will soon unveil its new smartphone in India named Poco X4 Pro 5G. To recall, the tech giant has already launched the device globally on February 28, 2022. As per the new report, the Poco X4 Pro 5G has been listed on BIS certification along with some other certification sites, including TDRA, EEC (Europe), SIRIM (Malaysia), TKDN (Indonesia), and SGS Belgium.

Poco is also working on a new smartwatch. This sub-brand wearable of Xiaomi has been seen on many certification websites. The Poco smartwatch has received approval from SGS in Belgium, SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and EEC in Russia. As of now, not much is known about the wearable other than the charging support of Poco. The company has not made any official announcement yet.

Poco Watch has been listed on the BIS certification website with model number M2131W1. The BIS listing indicates that the Poco Watch will knock in India soon. But it is expected that the company can launch this watch in the budget segment. Poco is known for offering good products in the budget range. Hence, the company can follow the same strategy for wearables as well.

Talking about Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone features, this phone works on Android 11 based MIUI 13. It is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. It will get up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As far as camera features are concerned, there is a triple rear camera setup for photography in the phone, in which 108MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera are present. There is also a 16MP selfie camera. The phone battery is 5,000mAh, with which 67W fast charging support is available. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The company introduced this phone in MWC 2022. It comes in two variants – 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. Its 6 GB RAM variant costs 299 euros (about Rs 25,300) and its 8 GB RAM variant comes for 349 euros (about Rs 29,500).

