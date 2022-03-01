comscore Poco X4 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 chipset launched at MWC 2022
Poco X4 Pro with 108MP triple rear camera setup launched at MWC 2022: All we know so far

Highlights of Poco X4 Pro 5G include a 108-megapixel triple rea camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Poco has launched two new smartphones, Poco X4 Pro and Poco M4 Pro, at MWC 2022. Poco X4 Pro is the first Poco smartphone to house a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Other highlights of Poco X4 Pro 5G include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display. Also Read - Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch; Tipped to come with 64MP triple camera

Poco X4 Pro 5G pricing, availability

The smartphone is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is priced at €299 (approx Rs 25,300) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is launched at €349 (approx Rs 29,500). In terms of colours, the smartphone will be available in  Laser Black, Laser Blue and POCO Yellow colour variants.

The smartphone will go on sale, both online and offline starting March 2. Poco X4 Pro is not yet launched in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that offers 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360 Hz touch sampling rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB of RAM and supports Dynamic RAM expansion up to 11GB. It offers up to 256GB of internal storage that can expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Poco X4 Pro runs on Android 11 based MIUI 13 skin on top.

For photography, Poco X4 Pro features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. For connectivity, For connectivity, the smartphone comes with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and an IR Blaster. The company claims that it is the thinnest Poco X-series smartphone at 8.12mm and it weighs 205 grams.

  Published Date: March 1, 2022 9:14 AM IST

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

Poco X4 key specifications leaked ahead of the launch: Check expected specifications, price, features

