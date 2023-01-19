comscore Poco X5 Pro's design revealed ahead of launch: Check photos
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco X5 Pro Design Revealed By The Cricketer Hardik Pandya See How It Looks
News

Poco X5 Pro design revealed by the Cricketer Hardik Pandya: See how it looks

Mobiles

The Poco X5 series will be the company's upcoming smartphone series comprising Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro smartphones.

Highlights

  • Poco will soon launch the Poco X5 series in India.
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya starts teasing the supposed Poco X5 Pro.
  • The Poco X5 Pro could be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition.
Poco X5 Pro

Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Poco is expected to launch the Poco X5 series soon in the Indian market. The company’s executives were recently spotted teasing the phone, while also hinting at a big partnership with the cricketer Hardik Pandya. Also Read - Windows 11 hacks: How to recover lost or deleted files

Now, the live images of the Poco X5 Pro have been spotted online hinting that the phone’s launch is right around the corner. Also Read - Croma Republic Day sale with offers on mobile phones, TVs, smartwatches goes live

Poco X5 Pro design revealed, specifications

The Poco X5 series is nearing its launch and as we move ahead, the company is expected to reveal several details about the phone. As for now, the cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted holding the supposed Poco X5 Pro. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5's Geekbench result reveals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16GB of RAM

The design of the phone is in line with the leaks. As you’d expect, the Poco X5 Pro won’t be an entirely new smartphone. It was rumored to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, which launched in China sometime back.

The Poco X5 Pro appears to have a triple camera system on the rear. It has dual-tone color, Yellow and Black, and has the large Poco branding next to the camera sensors.

Unfortunately, that’s all that the images reveal. But if we go by the rumors, the X5 Pro will be a rebadge of the Note 12 Speed Edition, and it also looks like it from the images.

Having said that, we can expect the Poco X5 Pro to feature a 6.67-inch OLED AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The phone’s major highlight could be the cameras. The Speed Edition has a 108MP main lens, so expect the X5 Pro to have the same primary camera.

It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, just like the Speed Edition, it may have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It may house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2023 7:05 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to recover lost or deleted files in Windows 11
How To
How to recover lost or deleted files in Windows 11
Realme GT Neo 5 Geekbench results are here

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 5 Geekbench results are here

WhatsApp is making it easy for you to block contact: Here s how

Apps

WhatsApp is making it easy for you to block contact: Here s how

Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

News

Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Check availability here

Telecom

Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Check availability here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp is making it easy for you to block contact: Here s how

Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

Airtel 5G Plus network arrives in Dehradun, Agartala: Check availability here

Samsung once again India's top smartphone brand, Vivo ranks second

Samsung Galaxy S23 series to pack a modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset: Report

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?