Xiaomi’s spin-off brand Poco is expected to launch the Poco X5 series soon in the Indian market. The company’s executives were recently spotted teasing the phone, while also hinting at a big partnership with the cricketer Hardik Pandya. Also Read - Windows 11 hacks: How to recover lost or deleted files

Now, the live images of the Poco X5 Pro have been spotted online hinting that the phone’s launch is right around the corner. Also Read - Croma Republic Day sale with offers on mobile phones, TVs, smartwatches goes live

Poco X5 Pro design revealed, specifications

The Poco X5 series is nearing its launch and as we move ahead, the company is expected to reveal several details about the phone. As for now, the cricketer Hardik Pandya was spotted holding the supposed Poco X5 Pro. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5's Geekbench result reveals Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 16GB of RAM

The design of the phone is in line with the leaks. As you’d expect, the Poco X5 Pro won’t be an entirely new smartphone. It was rumored to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition, which launched in China sometime back.

The Poco X5 Pro appears to have a triple camera system on the rear. It has dual-tone color, Yellow and Black, and has the large Poco branding next to the camera sensors.

Unfortunately, that’s all that the images reveal. But if we go by the rumors, the X5 Pro will be a rebadge of the Note 12 Speed Edition, and it also looks like it from the images.

Having said that, we can expect the Poco X5 Pro to feature a 6.67-inch OLED AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The phone’s major highlight could be the cameras. The Speed Edition has a 108MP main lens, so expect the X5 Pro to have the same primary camera.

It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it could feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, just like the Speed Edition, it may have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It may house a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.