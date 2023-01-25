comscore Poco X5 Pro possible release date and pricing leaked: Check details
Poco X5 Pro India price and release date surface: All you need to know

Poco X5 Pro will be Poco's upcoming mid-range phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset.

  • Poco X5 Pro will launch in February in the Indian market.
  • The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.
  • It will launch under Rs 25,000 price segment.
Poco’s much-anticipated Poco X5 Pro finally has a release date. The smartphone’s pricing and key specs have also been shared online. Some of the major highlights of the smartphone will be its processor, 108MP cameras, and 67W fast charging support. Also Read - OnePlus Q series TV to launch in India launch on February 7; alongside OnePlus 11

Poco X5 Pro India price, launch date, and expected variants

As per an image shared by a Twitter user, the Poco X5 Pro will launch on February 6 in India. It will have multiple variants starting from 6GB + 128GB to 8GB + 256 GB. The smartphone is tipped to start at around Rs 21,000 – Rs 22,000. Also Read - Infinix Zero Book Ultra design, India launch date, and key specs revealed

Poco X5 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Poco X5 Pro is expected to come with the standard Poco design. It may have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It will be a 10-bit panel and will likely have Gorilla Glass protection. Also Read - Google to discontinue spam backdoor for political groups

The device will boast a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It will have a 16MP camera on the front for clicking selfies.

Apart from this, the major highlight of the phone will be its chipset. The X5 Pro is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with a base 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It could also arrive in 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. This will be the same as the predecessor Poco X4 Pro. The X5 Pro will be a 5G phone running on MIUI 13 OS. It will likely boot on the older Android 12 OS out of the box.

Other than this, Poco is also expected to launch the vanilla Poco X5 in the country. Just like the X5 Pro, it will also likely be a 5G handset. However, for now, there are scant details on the vanilla model.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2023 3:46 PM IST
