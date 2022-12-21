Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head

Next year will kick off with a horde of new launches. Brands such as OnePlus and Redmi have already revealed their plans for the launch of their next smartphones. There are several other phones that are expected to be coming next year. A list of those phones was tweeted by a tipster, but nowhere did it mention anything about Poco’s upcoming lineup. This list did not go unnoticed by Poco India head Himanshu Tandon.

Replying to Yogesh Brar, who put out the list of smartphones to expect in 2023 that excluded a Poco phone, Tandon promptly reminded that the Poco X5 series is also coming. The country head of Poco India hinted that the Poco X5 series will launch in the country sometime in February. February is also when OnePlus will launch its next flagship, OnePlus 11 in India.

Tandon’s confirmation on Twitter comes days after a Poco device, which is expected to launch as Poco X5, appeared on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as well as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone bears the model number 22101320I. We have also previously seen a variant of this device with the model number 22101320C on China’s 3C and IMDA certification platforms. The ‘I’ at the end of the model number spotted on the BIS website could mean the Indian variant, while the ‘C’ may signify the Chinese variant.

Tandon did not share anything about the upcoming phones, but thanks to these listings and rumours around, we have an idea of what the Poco X5 series would be like.

The Poco X5 may come with a 4900mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. It may run Android 13-based MIUI 14, which was launched recently alongside the Xiaomi 13 series. The rest of the specifications, such as the display size and technology and the processor are still unknown, but we may find out more about these aspects in the coming days.