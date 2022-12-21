comscore Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco X5 Series Launch Timeline Hinted By Companys India Head
News

Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head

Mobiles

Poco India head Himanshu Tandon has confirmed that the Poco X5 series is coming next year in February without revealing specifics.

Poco Phone

Next year will kick off with a horde of new launches. Brands such as OnePlus and Redmi have already revealed their plans for the launch of their next smartphones. There are several other phones that are expected to be coming next year. A list of those phones was tweeted by a tipster, but nowhere did it mention anything about Poco’s upcoming lineup. This list did not go unnoticed by Poco India head Himanshu Tandon.

Replying to Yogesh Brar, who put out the list of smartphones to expect in 2023 that excluded a Poco phone, Tandon promptly reminded that the Poco X5 series is also coming. The country head of Poco India hinted that the Poco X5 series will launch in the country sometime in February. February is also when OnePlus will launch its next flagship, OnePlus 11 in India.

Tandon’s confirmation on Twitter comes days after a Poco device, which is expected to launch as Poco X5, appeared on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as well as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The phone bears the model number 22101320I. We have also  previously seen a variant of this device with the model number 22101320C on China’s 3C and IMDA certification platforms. The ‘I’ at the end of the model number spotted on the BIS website could mean the Indian variant, while the ‘C’ may signify the Chinese variant.

Tandon did not share anything about the upcoming phones, but thanks to these listings and rumours around, we have an idea of what the Poco X5 series would be like.

The Poco X5 may come with a 4900mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. It may run Android 13-based MIUI 14, which was launched recently alongside the Xiaomi 13 series. The rest of the specifications, such as the display size and technology and the processor are still unknown, but we may find out more about these aspects in the coming days.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 1:27 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Sony PS5 Pro could launch next year owing to successful sales figures of PS5
Gaming
Sony PS5 Pro could launch next year owing to successful sales figures of PS5
Lenovo launches a series of laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Photo Gallery

Lenovo launches a series of laptops ahead of CES 2023: Check details

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

News

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

News

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

Infinix Zero Book Ultra confirmed to launch in India soon

Laptops

Infinix Zero Book Ultra confirmed to launch in India soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco X5 series launch timeline hinted by company's India head

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV booking opens tomorrow: Check range, booking amount, charging time and more

Bajaj Platina 110 launched as India s first 110 cc bike with ABS: Check price, specs and more

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook launched: Check details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door spotted ahead of Auto Expo 2023 debut: Check price, specs and more

Tecno to launch smartwatches, hearables, laptops in India in 2023: Tecno India CEO

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?