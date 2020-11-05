PocoX3 vs Realme 7 Pro - Comparison with Price and Specs | BGR India

Intro-Poco has launched the Poco X3 smartphone recently. The Poco X3 is priced starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco X3 vs OnePlus 6T - Check Out Latest Poco and OnePlus Smartphone Comparison

Display and Design-The Poco X3 features a 6.67 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inches display along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Poco X3 weighs 215g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Poco X3 and Realme 7 Pro both is available in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Poco X3 is based on its different variants. Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs.16999. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Poco X3 has 20MP Front camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP in-display selfie camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco X3 is powered by 6,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.