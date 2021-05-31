Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

OnePlus will be launching its affordable Nord CE 5G smartphone in India and Europe on June 10. The device will act as a successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which was launched in select markets last year. Ahead of the launch, the company has announced the pre-order and open sale dates for the device. It has also announced that any customer pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will get bundled gifts worth Rs 2,699. Also Read - Best 5G phones to launch in June 2021 in India: Check price in India, specs, availability

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pre-order details

The company made the announcement via a dedicated micro-site for its upcoming 4K Smart TV and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The company is yet to announce the free gifts it will be bundling along with the device. The device will be made available for pre-ordering on June 11 and the open sale will commence on June 16, in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G key specifications revealed ahead of June 10 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specifications

According to earlier reports, the Nord CE 5G will sport a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and will take on the Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the country. Also Read - WellPaper from OnePlus lets live wallpapers depict your app usage in style

The device is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the device will sport a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

We have also got to see leaked renders of the device courtesy of Voice. The render showcase that the device will have a triple rear camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a hole-punch camera on the front.