Realme is expected to launch the Realme 10 series comprising the Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro+ soon in Indian and global markets. Ahead of any official announcement, a banner poster of the smartphone series has been doing rounds on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. It reveals the design and a few key highlights of the phones. Additionally, some interesting details of the Pro+ model have been revealed by a tipster.

Realme 10 series seemingly official banner, key specifications

The Realme 10 series poster shared by WHYLAB on Weibo reveals the design of the phone. The design looks similar to the iQOO Z6 44W from the back.

Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ may launch soon, hint India's standards body

The banner poster also reveals that one of the phones in the series, likely the Realme 10 Pro+, will have a 120Hz refresh rate and feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS support. Furthermore, it reveals the Dimensity 1080 SoC for the Pro+ and Helio G99 SoC for the vanilla Realme 10.

While the banner appears to give out plenty of key highlights, its authenticity is a question. Mainly because the design and font appear to be skeptical. Also, Realme is yet to confirm the same. Having said that, do take the information with a pinch of salt.

In addition to this, tipster Paras Guglani has revealed some more specs of the Realme 10 Pro+. The device is said to come with an AMOLED display sporting a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

To recall, Realme VP Madhav Sheth recently revealed that there’s a Dimensity 1080 phone in the works and if this new leak is to be believed, the Realme 10 Pro+ could be the one having that chipset.

Moreover, the device is said to come with 8GB and 12GB of RAM configuration. It will support 67W fast charging and come with a 50MP main lens. It is also said to have liquid cooling support.

Apart from the specifications, the device is tipped to launch in early November in the global markets, followed by an India release in mid or late November.