Qualcomm launches four new mid-range Snapdragon chipsets: Details here

Qualcomm has launched four new chipsets: Snapdragon 778G+ 5G, Snapdragon 695 5G, Snapdragon 480+ 5G and Snapdragon 680 4G. Three out of the four new chips are based on the 6nm node. The company claims that with these new chipsets upcoming mid-range smartphones will be able to benefit from this upgrade and they will help accelerate 5G phone adoption, especially in emerging markets. Also Read - Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea ask DoT 1 year extension for 5G trials in India

Snapdragon 778G+ 5G

Snapdragon 778G+ 5G is based on the 6nm process and it comes with the Kryo 670 Prime core, which runs at 2.5GHz. The new processor is paired with the Adreno 642L GPU, which offers a 20 percent higher performance compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 778G+ is claimed to come with higher clock speeds. Rest is similar to the non plus variant. Also Read - Samsung W22 5G launched globally: Check specs, price, and other details

Snapdragon 695 5G

Snapdragon 695 5G is the successor to the Snapdragon 690, and it brings mmWave 5G support. The new chip brings CPU performance improvements by up to 15 percent and increased GPU performance of up to 30 percent. It is powered by the new Kryo 660 cores paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. This chipset is also based on the 6nm process, which is much more energy efficient compared to the earlier 8nm chip. Also Read - Smartphone makers report high festive sales despite chip shortage

Snapdragon 680 4G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 is also based on the 6nm process powered by Kryo 265 CPU cores. It comes with the Adreno 610 GPU. The chipset comes with a triple ISP, a Spectra 346.

Snapdragon 480+ 5G

Snapdragon 480+ is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 480, which was the company’s first 400-series chipset with a 5G modem. The Snapdragon 480+ is still based on the 8nm node using the relatively old Kryo 460 CPU cores and an Adreno 619 GPU. There is a performance bump though, as the prime CPU now runs at 2.2 GHz (up from 2.0 GHz). The GPU has also seen a boost in performance. The chip can now drive 1080p+ displays at up to 120Hz.