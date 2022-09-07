Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processors for mid and entry level phones announced

Qualcomm Technologies on Wednesday announced Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platforms, providing advanced technology solutions to address the mid-tier and mass-volume segment. The 6 Gen 1 is built on a 4nm manufacturing process, while the more affordable SD 4 Gen 1 stays on the 6nm node. The first SD 6 Gen 1-powered devices are expected to arrive in Q1 2023 while the SD 4 Gen 1 will make its debut this quarter. “Both Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 provide upgrades in their respective series to enable advancements in capture, connectivity, entertainment, and AI. These new mobile platforms help our customers to deliver advanced solutions for consumers,” said Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. Also Read - Oppo Watch 3 might be the first smartwatch to come the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 fuels dynamic experiences with sustained power and performance, the company claims. It integrates a triple ISP allowing for illuminating capture from three cameras at once with gigapixel speeds. Plus, users can snap up to 108 MP photos and capture video with computational HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors—a first in the Snapdragon 6-series. Snapdragon 6 features the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine enabling up to 3x improved AI performance compared to its predecessor for intelligent assistance across the board, including AI-based activity tracking. Also Read - Qualcomm launches Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, W5+ Gen 1 platforms for smartwatches, fitness trackers: Check specs, availability

As per brand, Snapdragon 6 powers HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+ fps while delivering real-time responses and high-quality visuals for winning entertainment. Powered by the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, this platform enables expansive global connectivity by supporting 3GPP Release 16 5G and 2.9 Gbps peak 5G download speeds, while Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 deliver 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E—another first in the Snapdragon 6-series. Also Read - Qualcomm will soon launch the Snapdragon 4100+ successor: Here's what we know so far

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Mobile Platform

The first 6nm 4-series platform, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 aims to boast impressive performance and multi-day battery life. The platform features up to 15 percent improved CPU and up to 10 percent enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation, allowing users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment. Utilizing premium camera technology, Snapdragon 4 includes a triple ISP and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction for crisp, detailed photos.

Users can also capture photos up to 108MP—the best in the Snapdragon 4-series. The Qualcomm AI Engine makes on-device experiences more seamless and intuitive. Users can get support in an instant with always-on voice assistants or communicate clearly thanks to echo and background noise suppression. Snapdragon 4 harnesses the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System for blazing fast 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds, and FastConnect 6200 for premium 2×2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® to make every endeavor a breeze.​