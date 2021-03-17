Snapdragon 888 5G SoC confirmed for OnePlus 9 series ahead of March 23 launch

The OnePlus 9 series is set to launch globally on March 23 at an virtual launch event. Ahead of the launch, the company itself has confirmed several details about the smartphone including the design. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has now confirmed another key specification of the OnePlus 9 series. Both the models in the series will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get LTPO display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

On Wednesday, OnePlus took to its official twitter handle to announce new details of the OnePlus 9 series. The tweet read, “Light up your world with the @Qualcomm @Snapdragon 888 on the #OnePlus9Series. Stellar performance delivering an unrivaled flagship experience.” Also Read - OnePlus 9 series 5G gift bundle sale: Check out special deals, discounts on Red Cable Day

Earlier this week, the OnePlus 9 series was confirmed to come with an LTPO screen with a QHD+ resolution and a Smart 120Hz refresh rate. The company has also announced that the phone’s “feature-rich” display also earned an A+ rating from DisplayMate. CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed a few more features for the OnePlus 9 Pro including support native 10-bit colour depth, 1300 nits peak brightness, MEMC, and HDR10+.

As far as the rumours are concerned, the OnePlus 9 series will feature a Fluid Display 2.0, which is a combination of a Samsung OLED display and OnePlus’ software optimisation and tuning. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes packed with a 6.7-inch curved display, while the vanilla OnePlus 9 is said to come with a 6.55-inch 120Hz screen.

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed the design of the OnePlus 9 series. It has also revealed that for the camera, the company has partnered with Hasselbald. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will add the Hasselbald branding on the camera module. The phone is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus’ official website once it goes official in the country. The sale date hasn’t been announced yet.

In addition to the smartphones, the tech giant will launch the OnePlus Watch at the launch event.