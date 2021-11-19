Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Qualcomm is expected to launch its next-gen smartphone chipset on November 30. Some reports suggest that the chipset will be named Snapdragon 898, whereas, a few other reports suggest that it will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The company is yet to reveal any of the details about the upcoming chipset, a new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that it will feature 150W fast-charging support. Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Digital Chat Station in a Weibo post stated, "The 150W mass production model is indeed on the way, this time it is not a PPT. However, the first batch of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 new machines that were filed earlier at the beginning of the end of the year is a bit hanged."

According to the tipster, the first batch of the flagship chipset will not offer 150W support. Instead, the feature will be enabled in the second batch. He also states that the second batch of the chips will be shipped in late 2021, due to which you can expect 150W fast charging supported devices to launch in the first half of 2022.

Take note, brands like Xiaomi and iQOO have already launched smartphones, which support 120W charging speeds, whereas, Lenovo’s Legion 2 Pro supports 90W fast charging. Various reports suggest that Oppo, OnePlus and Realme will launch smartphones with support for 125W fast-charging in the first half of 2022.

Qualcomm‘s current fast charging standard is named Quick Charge 5. Under this standard, the company claims that compatible devices charge from 0 to 50 percent in just five minutes through “Dual Charge” technology.

In other news, the tipster Ice Universe recently revealed that the next-gen Snapdragon chipset will come with the Adreno 730. He has also claimed that the performance and energy efficiency of this chip far exceed expectations. According to a recent report, Snapdragon 898 on GFXBench managed to gain 158.4FPS in the Manhattan 3.1 scene, 112.7FPS in the Aztec ruins (Normal), and 43.1FPS in the Aztec ruins (High). All of these numbers are at an all-time high, showcasing the GPU capabilities of the soon to launch chipset.