comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Mobiles

According to the tipster, the first batch of the flagship chipset will not offer 150W support. Instead, the feature will be enabled in the second batch.

qualcomm-snapdragon-1200

(Representational Image)

Qualcomm is expected to launch its next-gen smartphone chipset on November 30. Some reports suggest that the chipset will be named Snapdragon 898, whereas, a few other reports suggest that it will be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The company is yet to reveal any of the details about the upcoming chipset, a new leak by tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that it will feature 150W fast-charging support. Also Read - Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Digital Chat Station in a Weibo post stated, “The 150W mass production model is indeed on the way, this time it is not a PPT. However, the first batch of Snapdragon 8 Gen1 new machines that were filed earlier at the beginning of the end of the year is a bit hanged.” Also Read - Best laptops under Rs 30,000 in November 2021: Dell Inspiron 15 3000, HP Chromebook 14a, more

According to the tipster, the first batch of the flagship chipset will not offer 150W support. Instead, the feature will be enabled in the second batch. He also states that the second batch of the chips will be shipped in late 2021, due to which you can expect 150W fast charging supported devices to launch in the first half of 2022. Also Read - Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

Take note, brands like Xiaomi and iQOO have already launched smartphones, which support 120W charging speeds, whereas, Lenovo’s Legion 2 Pro supports 90W fast charging. Various reports suggest that Oppo, OnePlus and Realme will launch smartphones with support for 125W fast-charging in the first half of 2022.

Qualcomm‘s current fast charging standard is named Quick Charge 5. Under this standard, the company claims that compatible devices charge from 0 to 50 percent in just five minutes through “Dual Charge” technology.

In other news, the tipster Ice Universe recently revealed that the next-gen Snapdragon chipset will come with the Adreno 730. He has also claimed that the performance and energy efficiency of this chip far exceed expectations. According to a recent report, Snapdragon 898 on GFXBench managed to gain 158.4FPS in the Manhattan 3.1 scene, 112.7FPS in the Aztec ruins (Normal), and 43.1FPS in the Aztec ruins (High). All of these numbers are at an all-time high, showcasing the GPU capabilities of the soon to launch chipset.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2021 6:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works
How To
Instagram testing music in feed posts, here's how it works
Best deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart sale

Photo Gallery

Best deals on smartphones available during the Flipkart sale

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Electric Vehicle

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs to buy this November: OnePlus Y series, LG full HD, and more

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Photo Gallery

Top 43-inch Android smart TVs with in-built powerful speakers and voice control

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Better stick to BGMI as PUBG New State is too futuristic to handle

Is JioPhone Next really worth the wait? Here's what is causing the delay

Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
Xiaomi 12X: A compact iPhone 13 mini like phone with premium Snapdragon SoC?

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12X: A compact iPhone 13 mini like phone with premium Snapdragon SoC?
Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro to launch in 2022 with Snapdragon 888 SoC: Report
Oppo Reno 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 SoC: Launch date, price, specs, features, camera

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench with Dimensity 1200 SoC: Launch date, price, specs, features, camera
Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

Mobiles

Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर के इस इवेंट में सिर्फ गेम खेलने पर हमेशा के लिए मिलेगा मुफ्त आइटम

फ्री फायर में आज 2 रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेंगे 3 धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

Facebook के Quiet Mode फीचर की मदद से बचाएं अपना समय, ऐसे करें इसका यूज

BGMI 1.7 अपडेट हुआ लाइव, Erangel मैप में जुड़े कमाल के नए फीचर्स

Hyundai और Kia ने पेश किए इलेक्ट्रिक SUV कॉन्सेप्ट, मिलेंगे गजब के फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G

News

Top Phones Under Rs 15,000 | Best Mid-budget Phones To Buy: Redmi Note 10S, Realme Narzo 30 5G
Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone launch in India on November 30 | Know expected specs, features, price
Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
Mobiles
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible

How To

Koo yellow tick: How to apply and who is eligible
Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed

News

Meta testing tools to allow users, brands to customise their Facebook News Feed
Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more

Telecom

Best plans from Jio, Airtel, VI with a free 1-year Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check validity, unlimited calling, more
Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

Electric Vehicle

Samsung, Panasonic, Tesla and more looking to shift to cheaper battery alternatives

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers