Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch

Qualcomm will be hosting its Snapdragon 2021 summit on November 30, where it will be launching its next-generation smartphone chipset. Just a few days ahead of the launch a logo for the new Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, has been leaked online. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system: What to expect

Tipster Kuba (@Za_Raczke) has spotted the logo for the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 chip on a staging site for the company. The title of the page is “Testing Icon” and the icon is located beside a “Test123” label. This seems to be a template that will be filled with real text later. Currently, the company seems to have removed the content from the page and the site now shows a 404 error page. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

According to earlier reports, the chipset was supposed to be named Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, now it seems that the chipset will be named Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1. Qualcomm has not confirmed the exact name of the chipset and refers to its next-gen mobile chipset as the Snapdragon 8-series.

The company already uses the name ‘8cx’ for its Windows-on-ARM offerings. There is also an 8c chip, which sits just below the 8cx, and an entry-level 7c. If the ‘c’ here stands for computers, it will be interesting to see what the ‘G’ will stand for.

According to a report by GSMArena, the ‘G’ will stand for higher clock speeds for the GPU and the ‘x’ will denote high-end.

In other news, tipster Ice Universe recently revealed that the next-gen Snapdragon chipset will come with the Adreno 730. He has also claimed that the performance and energy efficiency of this chip far exceed expectations. According to another report, the next-gen Snapdragon chipset on GFXBench managed to gain 158.4FPS in the Manhattan 3.1 scene, 112.7FPS in the Aztec ruins (Normal), and 43.1FPS in the Aztec ruins (High). All of these numbers are at an all-time high, showcasing the GPU capabilities of the soon to launch chipset.