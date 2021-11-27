comscore Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch

Mobiles

Tipster Kuba (@Za_Raczke) has spotted the logo for the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 chip on a staging site for the company.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1

Qualcomm will be hosting its Snapdragon 2021 summit on November 30, where it will be launching its next-generation smartphone chipset. Just a few days ahead of the launch a logo for the new Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, has been leaked online. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system: What to expect

Tipster Kuba (@Za_Raczke) has spotted the logo for the Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 chip on a staging site for the company. The title of the page is “Testing Icon” and the icon is located beside a “Test123” label. This seems to be a template that will be filled with real text later. Currently, the company seems to have removed the content from the page and the site now shows a 404 error page. Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

According to earlier reports, the chipset was supposed to be named Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, now it seems that the chipset will be named Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1. Qualcomm has not confirmed the exact name of the chipset and refers to its next-gen mobile chipset as the Snapdragon 8-series.

The company already uses the name ‘8cx’ for its Windows-on-ARM offerings. There is also an 8c chip, which sits just below the 8cx, and an entry-level 7c. If the ‘c’ here stands for computers, it will be interesting to see what the ‘G’ will stand for.

According to a report by GSMArena, the ‘G’ will stand for higher clock speeds for the GPU and the ‘x’ will denote high-end.

In other news, tipster Ice Universe recently revealed that the next-gen Snapdragon chipset will come with the Adreno 730. He has also claimed that the performance and energy efficiency of this chip far exceed expectations. According to another report, the next-gen Snapdragon chipset on GFXBench managed to gain 158.4FPS in the Manhattan 3.1 scene, 112.7FPS in the Aztec ruins (Normal), and 43.1FPS in the Aztec ruins (High). All of these numbers are at an all-time high, showcasing the GPU capabilities of the soon to launch chipset.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 27, 2021 4:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
Mobiles
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Telecom

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Apps

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

News

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

Why it's sensible for car buyers to wait for an EV

How to Convert an image to a WhatsApp Sticker

Delhi air pollution: Can cheaper air purifiers handle severe" air quality level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Related Topics

Related Stories

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch

Mobiles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will get new naming system
Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Mobiles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here
The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues

News

The much-awaited Snapdragon 898 SoC might have overheating issues
MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

Mobiles

MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG: New State के म्यूजिक वीडियो और वेब सीरीज में दिखेंगे ये सितारे, जल्द होगा प्रीमियर

फ्री फायर में उपलब्ध 2021 की सबसे शानदार इमोट, जानें पूरी डिटेल

मोटोरोला जल्द ही पेश करेगा एक धांसू टैबलेट, लीक हुए कई फीचर्स

Vi (Vodafone-idea) का धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान, डेली सिर्फ 12.50 रुपये खर्च करके पाएं 200GB डेटा और Disney+ Hotstar का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

Free Fire OB31 Update का है इंतजार? यहां देखें टीजर, फीचर्स और बाकी पूरी डिटेल

Latest Videos

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface

News

Truecaller Version 12 brings new features for Android users: Call recording for all, new interface
Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece

News

Tecno Spark 8 4GB RAM 64GB ROM Launched in India | New Smartphone Offers Free Bluetooth Earpiece
How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices

News

How to use WhatsApp Web without smartphone | How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices
WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Can now Help you Convert an Image into a WhatsApp Sticker | How To Tutorial

News

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
Mobiles
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of November 30 launch
Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Telecom

Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt
Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals

Gaming

Steam Autumn Sale now live: List of best deals
WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report

Apps

WhatsApp allowed to double its payments service user base by NPCI: Report
Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

News

Think twice before recharging with these Vi prepaid plans

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers