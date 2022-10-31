Realme has confirmed the release of the Realme 10 for markets outside India. The first market to get hands-on of the new smartphone will be Indonesia. The launch is set for November and it’s likely to go official in India in late November. Also Read - Realme 10 4G is likely to offer 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more

Realme 10 4G launch date, design, specifications

Realme has officially confirmed that the Realme 10 4G will launch on November 9 at 1 PM local time (11:30 AM IST) in Indonesia. As per the teaser poster, only the Realme 10 4G appears to launch and not the entire series including Pro models. Also Read - Realme 10 series revealed by the brand; India price, key specs revealed

Nonetheless, the poster confirms the design of the Realme 10 4G and the listing on the official website reveals some key highlights of the 4G smartphone.

The device will have a punch-hole display with the selfie camera cut-out in the upper left corner. It appears to have thin bezels on three sides with a noticeable chin at the bottom. The poster reveals a dual camera system placed vertically at the rear. Zooming in confirms that it has a 50MP primary lens.

In addition to the poster, the official website confirms that the smartphone will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED panel. The screen will have a 360Hz touch sampling rate and FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It will also have an additional 8GB of virtual RAM support, which Realme calls Dynamic RAM.

Along with the 50MP camera at the rear, it will have a 2MP auxiliary sensor. There will be a 16MP selfie camera on the front with AI Clear Fusion technology. The camera will come with Street Photography Mode 2.0 which will offer instant focus, quick zoom, and other functionalities.

Coming to the battery, it will pack a 5,000mAh cell with 33W fast charging support. The device will also have an UltraBoom speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, it will boot on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Realme 10 4G colors, pricing

The Realme 10 4G will launch in two color options — Clash White and Rush Black. The pricing for the region is unknown as of now, but when it comes to India, which is likely in late November, it is expected to start at around Rs 15,000.