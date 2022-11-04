comscore Realme 10 4G design officially revealed: See how it looks
News

Realme 10 4G design officially revealed: See how it looks

Mobiles

Realme has revealed the design of the Realme 10 4G in two of its color options. The device appears to have a minimal design sporting dual cameras.

Highlights

  • Realme has shared the teaser images of the Realme 10 4G revealing its design.
  • The device appears to launch in Rush Black and Clash White colors.
  • It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
Realme 10 4G

Realme on its social page has revealed the design of the upcoming Realme 10 4G ahead of its launch. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in Indonesia later next week in two colors. Both colors were revealed by the brand in its recent tweets. In addition to this,  key highlights of the phone were announced recently. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Realme 10 4G design and specifications

Realme 10 4G appears to have a simple design on the back with a dual-rear camera setup. The phone will have two color choices as per the promo images – Rush Black and Clash White. The latter appears to have a two-tone color scheme. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is now open for Android 13 early access

In addition to this, Realme keeps on posting the key highlights of the phone every now and then on its Twitter page. The Realme 10 4G will come with an AMOLED display, like a 6.5-inch panel with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone will come with a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rate of 180Hz. It will have Panda Glass protection.

Moving to the options, the device will boast a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it is said to have a 16MP shooter for shooting selfies.

Realme has confirmed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. It will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, this will be the base configuration.

It is confirmed to house a big 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. The device will have 33W fast charging technology. The smartphone is expected to boot on Android 12 OS out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The device is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS for connectivity. The smartphone will likely come with a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

The Realme 10 4G will be an entry-level phone and it is scheduled to go official on November 9 in Indonesia. The India launch is expected to be later this month or in December. It is expected to launch at around Rs 15,000 in the country.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:36 PM IST
