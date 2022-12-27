comscore Realme 10 4G launch in India teased, here is what to expect
Realme 10 4G launch in India teased, here is what to expect

Realme has announced it will launch the vanilla model of the Realme 10 series called the Realme 10 4G in India, but a date is not clear.

Realme 10 is coming to India soon. The company has put up a dedicated section for the Realme 10 5G, teasing the phone for an upcoming launch. There is also a video that showcases the outlines of the phones, as well as glimpses of the front side of the phone. The launch date has not been announced, but it is expected the launch will take place early next year. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

The Realme 10 was launched recently in China alongside Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones were launched in India recently, and the company is now preparing to launch the vanilla version in the market. Since it is the base model in the series, it will be available for less, giving customers a cheaper option with more or less the same attributes as the higher-end models. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Plus India pricing teased by company VP Madhav Sheth

Besides, Realme has not confirmed if this is the 4G model or the 5G model of the Realme 10. But one of the images on the dedicated microsite shows there is a punch-hole on the display. Of both phones, the punch-hole design is only on the Realme 10 4G. The company launched both 4G and 5G models of the Realme 10 in China. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G launched with curved display, 108MP cameras, and Dimensity 1080

If Realme is planning to launch the 4G phone in India, these are the specifications that you can expect. The Realme 10 4G comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint sensor, and a punch hole in the top left corner. Inside this punch-hole design is a 16-megapixel camera. On the back you get two cameras: a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Powering the Realme 10 4G is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. You also have a microSD card slot to expand the storage. In addition to 4G, the Realme 10 4G also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity. And backing it is a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the bundled charger.

In case it turns out to be the Realme 10 5G smartphone, these would be the specifications.

 

  • Published Date: December 27, 2022 4:46 PM IST
