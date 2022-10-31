comscore Realme 10 4G leaks hint at up to 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more
Realme 10 4G is likely to offer 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and more

Realme 10 4G is likely to be available in pink, blue and grey colour options. It might be priced around Rs 17,000 in India.

  • Realme 10 4G is likely to feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup.
  • It is confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset
  • The smartphone might cost you around Rs 17,000 in India.
Untitled design - 2022-10-31T093034.504

Realme teaser.

Realme is expected to launch the Realme 10 series in November in India. This smartphone series is likely to include Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. Ahead of the official launch, several rumours including the India price, sale date and more are making rounds on the internet. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the launch of Realme 10 series in India on Twitter. Also Read - Realme 10 series revealed by the brand; India price, key specs revealed

Realme 10 4G expected specifications

Realme 10 4G is likely to go on sale in select markets tomorrow, i.e. November 1. It will then make its way to the Indian shores. As per a report by MySmartPrice, tipster Paras Guglani has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in three storage variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage. In terms of colours, the handset is likely to be available in pink, blue and grey colour options. Also Read - Realme is taking applications for the Android 13 Open beta update for the Realme GT Neo 3

Realme has officially confirmed that Realme 10 4G will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 chipset. Also Read - Realme 10 series might debut on November 5: All we know so far

Additionally, Realme 10 4G might feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers up to a 90Hz refresh rate. It might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology.

As for the camera, chances are that the handset will come with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 10 4G expected India pricing, launch date

Realme 10 4G is expected to launch in India in mid-November. As for the pricing, it might cost you around Rs 17,000- Rs 19,000 in India. Chances are, Realme will offer a bank or introductory discount to bring the cost down to Rs 15,000.

  • Published Date: October 31, 2022 9:35 AM IST
