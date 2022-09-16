comscore Realme 10 4G could launch soon, appears on multiple certification websites
News

Realme 10 4G spotted on multiple documentations, Could launch earlier than expected

Mobiles

Realme's upcoming Realme 10 4G has been spotted on India's BIS and a couple more certifications hinting at a sooner launch.

Realme 10 4G

Realme launched the Realme 9 series earlier this year in Q1. As we moved forward this year, the brand released more 9-series models. Now, however, a new Realme device with model number RMX3630 has appeared on India’s BIS, Indonesia’s Telecom, Thailand’s NBTC, and more certifications. As per a tipster, this device is the upcoming Realme 10 4G. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T first impression review: Better mid-range smartphone

Realme 10 Series could launch soon

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme 10 4G with model number RMX3630 is here. This hints that the company may not have more Realme 9 series models and from now on, we might only see Realme 10 series phones. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T launched in India with Snapdragon 870 5G, 120Hz display, 80W fast charging: Check price, specs, availability

For the unversed, the Realme 9 series comprises multiple phones including the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G SE, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, Realme 9i, and Realme 9i 5G. There’s also the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition. Also Read - Top 5 Realme GT Neo 3T alternatives: From Poco F4 5G to OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

After these phones, the brand appears to finally move to the Realme 10 series. However, the brand is yet to confirm the Realme 10 series’ arrival. But since the purported Realme 10 4G is already on multiple certifications, we might see the series unveil pretty soon.

The most recent Realme 9 series phone was the Realme 9i 5G. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full-HD+ resolution. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and Panda Glass protection.

It has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognization for security. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Realme UI 3.0 on top. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for music and a USB Type-C port for charging and transferring files.

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 8:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2022 9:02 PM IST
