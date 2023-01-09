comscore Realme 10 4G with Helio G99 goes official in India: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 10 4g With 50mp Cameras And Mediatek Helio G99 Launched In India
News

Realme 10 4G with 50MP cameras and MediaTek Helio G99 launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 10 4G is a budget smartphone with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 4G launches in India in the budget segment.
  • Realme 10 4G has a 90Hz display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
  • Realme 10 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
Realme 10

Realme on Monday launched the Realme 10 4G smartphone in India. The smartphone has a flat-screen design, dual cameras, and a punch-hole AMOLED panel. It starts under Rs 15,000 price segment and will compete with devices from Motorola, Redmi, and Samsung. Also Read - Realme 10 launch scheduled for January 9 in India: Everything you need to know

Realme 10 4G price in India, offers, and colors

Realme 10 4G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, as an introductory offer, the phone’s base variant will cost only Rs 12,999 with Rs 1,000 ICICI Bank CC/DC/EMI transactions. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ 5G review: It’s bling, brains and bloatware

The smartphone will be available in two color options, namely, Rush Black and Clash White. It will go on sale starting January 15 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme India store, and other authorized offline stores in the country. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 launch confirmed for January 5: Check expected specs

Realme 10 4G specifications

The Realme 10 4G comes with a flat-screen design featuring a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device weighs 178 grams and has a 7.95mm thickness.

It boasts a dual camera system on the back placed in a vertical alignment. It is led by a 50MP main lens and a 2MP B&W secondary lens. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos. The device has a 16MP single camera on the front for clicking selfie shots.

Powering the handset is the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also comes with up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Unfortunately, the phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. However, it will likely get Android 13 sometime later.

It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for connectivity, it has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 1:51 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how
Apps
WhatsApp might soon let you report Status Updates: Here's how
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G specs leak for India

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

News

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Wearables

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung tipped to launch new dedicated chip in February

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

5 Things to know about Google Stadia before it goes away

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?