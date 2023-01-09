Realme on Monday launched the Realme 10 4G smartphone in India. The smartphone has a flat-screen design, dual cameras, and a punch-hole AMOLED panel. It starts under Rs 15,000 price segment and will compete with devices from Motorola, Redmi, and Samsung. Also Read - Realme 10 launch scheduled for January 9 in India: Everything you need to know

Realme 10 4G price in India, offers, and colors

Realme 10 4G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, as an introductory offer, the phone's base variant will cost only Rs 12,999 with Rs 1,000 ICICI Bank CC/DC/EMI transactions.

The smartphone will be available in two color options, namely, Rush Black and Clash White. It will go on sale starting January 15 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme India store, and other authorized offline stores in the country.

Realme 10 4G specifications

The Realme 10 4G comes with a flat-screen design featuring a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is an AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device weighs 178 grams and has a 7.95mm thickness.

It boasts a dual camera system on the back placed in a vertical alignment. It is led by a 50MP main lens and a 2MP B&W secondary lens. The rear camera can shoot 1080p videos. The device has a 16MP single camera on the front for clicking selfie shots.

Powering the handset is the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also comes with up to 8GB of virtual RAM.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. Unfortunately, the phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. However, it will likely get Android 13 sometime later.

It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. As for connectivity, it has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.