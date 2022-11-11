comscore Realme 10 5G debuts with Dimensity 700 SoC: Check price, specs
News

Realme 10 5G launched with a 90Hz display and Dimensity 700 SoC

Mobiles

Realme has officially launched the all-new Realme 10 5G in the entry-level market. It comes with a 90Hz display, triple cameras, and a Dimensity 700 SoC.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 5G comes as an entry-level 5G smartphone.
  • It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.
  • The device is priced at roughly under Rs 15,000.
Realme 10 5G

Realme launched the Realme 10 4G in the global market earlier this week and now, the brand has unveiled the Realme 10 5G in the Chinese market. The 5G model has a different design than the 4G model, and it appears to be a rebranded Realme 9i 5G, when it comes to the design, though, the internals are different. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G design officially showcased revealing the HyperSpace back

The Realme 10 5G costs roughly under Rs 15,000 and offers a 90Hz panel and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Let’s take a look at its details. Also Read - Realme 10 4G design officially revealed: See how it looks

Realme 10 5G price, colors, and availability

Realme 10 5G is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 14, 700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,100.) It comes in two colors — Gold and Black. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

The smartphone will be available for purchase from Realme-authorised stores in the region.

Realme 10 5G specifications

Realme 10 5G  has the exact same design as the Realme 9i 5G, which is available in India. However, the internals are slightly different. Starting with the display, the device sports a 6.6-inch tear-drop notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 400 nits of brightness, and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of the optics, it has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and an AI sensor. There’s an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfie shots.

Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The smartphone also comes with additional 6GB of virtual RAM support. For additional storage, there’s a microSD card slot.

The device pack a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for music needs. There’s dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

  • Published Date: November 11, 2022 1:05 PM IST
