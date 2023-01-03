Mobiles Realme 10 launch scheduled for January 9 in India: Everything you need to know

Realme has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming 4G smartphone dubbed Realme 10. The device will come powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

The Realme 10 Pro series was launched last month in India comprising two models – Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both phones offer 5G connectivity and have powerful internals, as per the budget.

Now, Realme is gearing up for the release of Realme 10 4G. The launch is scheduled for next week in India. Let’s take a look at the details.

Realme 10 launch date, price range, availability

The Realme 10 is confirmed to launch on January 9 at 12:30 PM in India. The price range of the phone is unknown as of yet, but the phone will likely launch under Rs 15,000 price segment. It will be sold via the Flipkart shopping website in the country.

For the uninitiated, the device was released in Indonesia for IDR 2,799,000 (roughly Rs 14,850). It has two color options Clash White and Rush Black. We expect the same color options to arrive in India as well.

Realme 10 specifications

The Realme 10 comes with a 6.4-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen on the phone is an AMOLED panel that supports Always on Display.

It has a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has an LED flash next to the camera sensors. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies.

The device is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has virtual RAM support and a microSD card slot for storage expandability.

As for the battery, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC Charge. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. It boots on Android 12 out of the box and has Realme UI 3.0 on top.