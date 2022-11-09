comscore Realme 10 launched 90Hz AMOLED display, but Indian buyers must wait
Realme 10 launched 90Hz AMOLED display, but Indian buyers must wait

Realme has announced the launch of the new Realme 10 4G smartphone in some markets ahead of the major event in China for the series.

realme104g

The Realme 10 series has finally arrived after weeks of teasers. The new phone has 4G and isn’t the marquee phone in the series. Realme is holding an event on November 17 in China to launch at least two phones that will define the series, Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. But for people who want a cheaper phone and are not too ambitious about 5G, the Realme 10 comes across as a good option. Also Read - Realme 10 4G design officially revealed: See how it looks

Realme has borrowed the design of the new phone from its higher-end phones, such as GT 2. But there are some changes to the design. For instance, while the cutouts are as big as the ones seen on the GT 2 series, the camera island is gone entirely. The edges are also curved. But the chin of the display is still thick, just like before. Also Read - Upcoming phones in November 2022: From Realme 10 series to Xiaomi 13

Realme 10 4G price

The Realme 10 4G comes in several RAM and storage options. The cheapest variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs $229, which is roughly Rs 18,700, while the highest-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at $299, which is roughly Rs 24,400. The Realme 10 4G comes in black and white colours. Also Read - Realme 10 4G confirmed to launch on November 9: Check details

Realme 10 4G India launch

Realme has been teasing that the launch of the Realme 10 series will take place in India soon, but it is not confirmed whether this phone will arrive. Realme India boss Madhav Sheth shared a photo showing a curved display on one of the Realme 10 series phones, so that is definitely coming, if not anything else.

Realme 10 4G specifications

The Realme 10 4G comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a fingerprint sensor on the display, as well as a punch hole in the top left corner. Inside this punch-hole design is a 16-megapixel camera. On the back, however, you get two cameras: a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Powering the Realme 10 4G is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. You also have a microSD card slot to expand the storage. In addition to 4G, the Realme 10 4G also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity. And backing it is a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the bundled charger.

  Published Date: November 9, 2022 8:02 PM IST
