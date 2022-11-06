comscore Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications
Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

The Realme 10 series will include many phones, but the first ones to launch are reportedly the Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10.

Realme is teasing the launch of its next major phone series, the Realme 10. Much like the Realme 9 and lineups before that, the Realme 10 series will include many phones, but the first ones to launch are reportedly the Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10. The former will likely sit at the top of the series with features, which allegedly would include a 120Hz display, a Dimensity processor, and a 108-megapixel camera. Also Read - Upcoming phones in November 2022: From Realme 10 series to Xiaomi 13

The Realme 10 Pro+ recently cropped up on China’s hardware certification website TENAA, and now it has landed on the China Telecom website. While the first listing revealed only so much, the latter gave away many specifications. The certification listing on China Telecom also corroborates some earlier rumours that suggested that the phone that was supposed to launch as Realme 10 Pro would launch now as Realme 10 Pro+. Also Read - Realme 10 4G confirmed to launch on November 9: Check details

The design illustrated in the listing on China Telecom shows the Realme 10 Pro+ would look very similar to the Realme GT Neo 2 or GT Neo 3T. That means there would be two big camera cutouts and curved edges. The Realme 10 Pro+ would bring the design of high-end phones for a phone at a lower price. Also Read - Realme 10 series to launch in November: All you need to know

The specifications are also out. According to these listings and earlier rumours, the Realme 10 Pro+ would come with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED curved display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and an embedded fingerprint sensor. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor may power it with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. You may get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the Realme 10 Pro+. The rear camera system of the Realme 10 Pro+ may include a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Realme 10 Pro+ may come with a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging, although the speed is not clear right now.

Rumours are rife that the Realme 10 Pro+ would come to China first, precisely on November 17. There would also be the Realme 10 Pro that would be a part of the unveiling. The Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to cost between CNY 1,999 and CNY 2,299.

  • Published Date: November 6, 2022 2:56 PM IST
