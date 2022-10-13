comscore Realme 10 Pro+ may launch soon, hint India's standards body
Realme 10 Pro+ may launch soon, hint India's standards body

The listing of the Realme phone with model number RMX3686 on the BIS website could be that of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone.

Representational image of Realme 9 Pro+.

Realme’s 9 series will likely not get any more new phones it as the company has started working on the next generation. The Realme 10 series is reportedly in the works, and the first phone in it could be called the Realme 10 Pro+. A new Realme phone has landed on nearly all certification platforms of the company’s operational markets outside of China, including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This means the phone is coming to India soon.

The listing of the Realme phone with model number RMX3686 on the BIS website could be that of the Realme 10 Pro+, according to 91Mobiles. Since Realme introduced the first Pro+ model earlier this year with the Realme 9 series, a successor makes sense. However, it is unlikely that the Realme 10 Pro+ will launch this year. The certifications hint at an imminent launch, but that is not happening before the next year.

In addition to getting a certification from the BIS, the Realme phone has also received certifications from other authorities, such as Thailand’s NBTC, EEC, and TKDN. This confirms that the upcoming Realme phone will not only come to India but also to other countries. There is no mention of China though, which is a little strange.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications

While the specifications of the Realme 10 Pro+ are not abundant, Madhav Sheth, the company’s CEO for India operations, said all upcoming phones above Rs 15,000 will be 5G ready. This means a 5G processor will power this phone. Other specifications of the Realme 10 Pro+ may include an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and high-quality cameras that will take things forward from the Realme 9 Pro+, which emerged as the best camera phone in its price segment.

Realme 9 Pro+ specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ came with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Powering the Realme 9 Pro+ is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 graphics processor. There is up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of storage on the phone. You get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor on the Realme 9 Pro+ in the camera system that includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

  • Published Date: October 13, 2022 2:52 PM IST
