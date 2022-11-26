Realme has announced that it will launch Realme 10 Pro series in India on December 8. This series will include Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of the official launch, company VP Madhav Sheth has hinted at the pricing of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G in a recent tweet. It reveals that the smartphone will be priced for under Rs 25,000 in India. The tweet further suggests that the smartphone will feature a curved display. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G opens for Android 13 beta applications in India: Here's how to apply

The smartphone series has already debuted in the China market. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G launched with curved display, 108MP cameras, and Dimensity 1080

Realme 10 Pro+ expected specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is likely to come with a 6.7-inch curved OLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the back of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is a 108-megapixel triple camera system, while, on the front, the phone would have a 16-megapixel camera. Backing the phone is a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a USB-C port but lacks the 3.5mm jack.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G pricing

As mentioned earlier, the smartphone series is already launched in China. It was launched in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. They were launched at a price of CNY 1699 (approx Rs 19,400), CNY 1999 (approx Rs 22,900) and CNY 2299 (approx Rs 26,300) respectively. In terms of colours, starlight, ocean and night colour variants.

As per the China variant, Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 680 nits. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which means the performance of this phone would be more or less the same as the higher model. This phone has a dual camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole design on the display.