Realme 10 Pro Series 5G has gone official in China. The series consists of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both come with a 120Hz display and boot on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G India launch confirmed as landing page goes official

The series starts at roughly Rs 18,200 and goes all the way up to Rs 26,200 for the top-end models. Now that the series is in available China, the India release appears to be imminent. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

Realme 10 Pro specifications

The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check features

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM type on the device is LPDDR4x and the storage type is UFS 2.2.

It boasts a dual camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 out of the box. As for security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution, 1260Hz PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The device has a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has 4K video recording support at 30fps. There’s a 16MP single camera on the front.

It packs the same battery as the 10 Pro i.e. 5,000mAh but has faster 67W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 OS pre-loaded.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G price and colors

The Realme 10 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 18,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,899 (Rs 21,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Realme Pro+ starts at CNY 1,699 (Rs 19,400) for the 8GB + 128GB option, CNY 1,999 (Rs 22,800) for the 8GB + 256GB option, and CNY 2,299 (Rs 26,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The series has three color options including Night Black, Starlight, and Sea Blue.