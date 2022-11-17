comscore Realme 10 Pro Series 5G debuts with 108MP cameras and Dimensity 1080: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 10 Pro Realme 10 Pro Launched With Up To Curved Display 108mp Cameras And Dimensity 1080
News

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G launched with curved display, 108MP cameras, and Dimensity 1080

Mobiles

Realme has officially launched the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ as new budget smartphones. The Pro+ sports a 120Hz curved display, 108MP cameras, and Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 Pro Series 5G has officially arrived in China.
  • The series has Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ models.
  • The Pro+ offers a curved display and Dimensity 1080 SoC.
Realme 10 Pro series featured

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G has gone official in China. The series consists of the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both come with a 120Hz display and boot on the Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G India launch confirmed as landing page goes official

The series starts at roughly Rs 18,200 and goes all the way up to Rs 26,200 for the top-end models. Now that the series is in available China, the India release appears to be imminent. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

Realme 10 Pro specifications

The Realme 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check features

Realme 10 Pro

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM type on the device is LPDDR4x and the storage type is UFS 2.2.

It boasts a dual camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 out of the box. As for security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ sports a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution, 1260Hz PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

Realme 10 Pro+

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The device has a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has 4K video recording support at 30fps. There’s a 16MP single camera on the front.

It packs the same battery as the 10 Pro i.e. 5,000mAh but has faster 67W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 OS pre-loaded.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G price and colors

The Realme 10 Pro is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 18,200) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and CNY 1,899 (Rs 21,700) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Realme Pro+ starts at CNY 1,699 (Rs 19,400) for the 8GB + 128GB option, CNY 1,999 (Rs 22,800) for the 8GB + 256GB option, and CNY 2,299 (Rs 26,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The series has three color options including Night Black, Starlight, and Sea Blue.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 2:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 17, 2022 2:45 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details
automobile
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details
Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds

Wearables

Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date revealed

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 9 series launch date revealed

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

News

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

Telecom

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee arrives in India: Check details

WhatsApp working on Companion Mode in testing period, Watch video for details

Qualcomm's new chips to bring better ANC, spatial audio, more to TWS earbuds

Facebook parent company Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head, VP of India

Excitel 300Mbps broadband plan costs Rs 167 a month but conditions apply

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details
iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details