News

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus launched in India at Rs 18,999, Rs 24,999 respectively

Mobiles

The Realme 10 Pro Plus variant comes with a curved edge display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and a 108MP triple rear camera setup.

Untitled design - 2022-12-08T125036.099

Realme 10 Pro series

Realme 10 Pro series that includes Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has finally debuted in India. The Pro Plus variant comes with a curved edge display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 120Hz refresh rate 6.72-inch IPS panel, Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 108MP dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Realme 10 Pro series 5G India price, availability

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999 and 8GB RAM+128GB is priced at Rs 25,999. As an introductory offer, buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on Flipkart. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

It will go on sale in India on December 14 at 12 pm IST. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G with Android 13 to launch on Dec 8: Everything you need to know

Realme 10 Pro 5G is also launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999. Buyers can avail flat Rs 1,000 on realme 10 Pro 5G (6GB+128GB) with bank offers.

It will go on sale on Flipkart on December 16 at 12pm.

Both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 20 Pro Plus are launched in Night Black, Starlight, and Sea Blue colour variants.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase on

Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The RAM type on the device is LPDDR4x and the storage type is UFS 2.2.

It boasts a dual camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfies. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device boots on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 out of the box. As for security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution, 1260Hz PWM dimming, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The device has 4K video recording support at 30fps. There’s a 16MP single camera on the front.

It packs the same battery as the 10 Pro i.e. 5,000mAh but has faster 67W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 and has Android 13 OS pre-loaded.

The device has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security. It has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 1:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2022 1:50 PM IST
