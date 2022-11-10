comscore Realme 10 Pro Series 5G design revealed showing off the HyperSpace design
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 10 Pro Series 5g Design Officially Showcased Revealing The Hyperspace Back
News

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G design officially showcased revealing the HyperSpace back

Mobiles

Realme has revealed the official design of its upcoming smartphone series, the Realme 10 Pro Series 5G. It sports a 120Hz display and HyperSpace design.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 Pro Series 5G is confirmed to launch in India.
  • The Realme 10 Pro+ will have a curved display with a Hyperspace design on the back.
  • It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
Realme 10 Pro+

Realme has confirmed that its upcoming Realme 10 Pro Series is launching soon in Indian and global markets. The series will be 5G enabled, as confirmed by the global VP Madhav Sheth in his tweet that says “Realme 10 Pro Series 5G”. The design and some of the highlights of the phone have been revealed as well. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

The Realme 10 Pro Series 5G will come with a HyperSpace design. The design of the Realme 10 Pro+ looks fresher than any of the previous Realme number series phones. Also Read - Realme 10 4G design officially revealed: See how it looks

It apparently has a patterned back which is inspired by hyperspace tunnels. When the phone is turned in different directions, it appears to change colors, showing a dynamic three-dimension effect. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Furthermore, the camera design on the Realme 10 Pro Series is something new, which we haven’t seen in any Realme number series phones. Realme calls it Classic Twin-lens Reflex (TLR) Camera design. It has a triple camera system on the back which is assisted by an LED flash module.

Although the design might be new for Realme, it resembles the camera island of Huawei phones.

Recently, Madhav Sheth shared the front panel of the phone and it is confirmed to be a curved screen. Realme claims that the Realme 10 Pro+ has the world’s narrowest bottom bezel. The screen has a 2160Hz PWM Dimming system, which will maintain accurate colors on display.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications (Rumored)

Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a curved panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a DC Dimming feature. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is rumored to have a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it will have a single selfie snapper.

It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The fast charging speed is yet to be known.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2022 7:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data
Telecom
Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data
Realme 10 Pro Series 5G to boast a fresh design: See how it looks

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G to boast a fresh design: See how it looks

Sony PlayStation Plus Game catalogue for November 2022 revealed

Gaming

Sony PlayStation Plus Game catalogue for November 2022 revealed

Top Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Telecom

Top Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Spotify refreshes the Apple Watch with cleaner UI, new features

Apps

Spotify refreshes the Apple Watch with cleaner UI, new features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Elon Musk ends work from home for Twitter employees

Jio True 5G launched in two more cities, users get unlimited free 1Gbps data

Sony PlayStation Plus Game catalogue for November 2022 revealed

Top Airtel prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features, Watch video For Details

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolls Out, New Update Alert, Watch video for details

Airtel, Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

WhatsApp starts rolling out Communities globally: What it is, how to use it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details
Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000

News

Lava Blaze 5G Launched in India, Check out the Cheapest 5G Smartphones under Rs 10,000
WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery

Features

WhatsApp Tutorial: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers and Download More From the Stickers Gallery