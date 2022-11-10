Realme has confirmed that its upcoming Realme 10 Pro Series is launching soon in Indian and global markets. The series will be 5G enabled, as confirmed by the global VP Madhav Sheth in his tweet that says “Realme 10 Pro Series 5G”. The design and some of the highlights of the phone have been revealed as well. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

The Realme 10 Pro Series 5G will come with a HyperSpace design. The design of the Realme 10 Pro+ looks fresher than any of the previous Realme number series phones. Also Read - Realme 10 4G design officially revealed: See how it looks

It apparently has a patterned back which is inspired by hyperspace tunnels. When the phone is turned in different directions, it appears to change colors, showing a dynamic three-dimension effect. Also Read - India smartphone market drops 11 percent in Q3; more decline expected

Furthermore, the camera design on the Realme 10 Pro Series is something new, which we haven’t seen in any Realme number series phones. Realme calls it Classic Twin-lens Reflex (TLR) Camera design. It has a triple camera system on the back which is assisted by an LED flash module.

Although the design might be new for Realme, it resembles the camera island of Huawei phones.

Recently, Madhav Sheth shared the front panel of the phone and it is confirmed to be a curved screen. Realme claims that the Realme 10 Pro+ has the world’s narrowest bottom bezel. The screen has a 2160Hz PWM Dimming system, which will maintain accurate colors on display.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications (Rumored)

Realme 10 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a curved panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a DC Dimming feature. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It is rumored to have a triple camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it will have a single selfie snapper.

It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The fast charging speed is yet to be known.