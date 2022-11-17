comscore Realme 10 Pro Series India launch confirmed: Check details
Realme 10 Pro Series 5G India launch confirmed as landing page goes official

Realme has already created a landing page for its upcoming Realme 10 Pro Series in India and it confirms the arrival of both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.

  • Realme 10 Pro Series is confirmed to launch in India.
  • The series will comprise Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.
  • The Realme 10 Pro+ will feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
Realme 10 Pro Series 5G 3

Realme has scheduled to launch the Realme 10 Pro Series 5G in China later today. As the series debuts today in China, it is expected to reach more markets soon. Now, ahead of any official announcement, Realme has set up a landing page for the series on its official India website. This confirms that the release isn’t far away. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 gets Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update: Check details

Realme India’s official website has a fresh page dedicated to the upcoming Realme 10 Pro Series 5G. It confirms that there will be a phone with a curved display. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check features

For the uninitiated, Realme is rumored to have two Pro series phones in the lineup: Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The latter will have a curved display. Also Read - Realme 10 5G launched with a 90Hz display and Dimensity 700 SoC

Having said that, both the Pro and Pro+ will make will land in India. The exact launch date of the series isn’t confirmed but it is expected to be as early as the end of this month.

Realme 10 Pro Series specifications, expected India pricing

The Realme 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 90Hz refresh rate.

Powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support.

The device will boast a dual camera system on the back with a 16MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ will be the brand’s top-end Pro model for the year. It will have a 6.7-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an OLED panel with 2160MHz PWM dimming. This time around, the screen will have narrow bezels coming at 2.33mm.

It will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

As for the cameras of the Pro+, it will have a 108MP triple camera system and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Both models are confirmed to launch with Realme UI 4.0 in China.

The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ are expected to come at a price of around Rs 20,000 in India.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 10:25 AM IST
