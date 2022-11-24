Realme 10 Pro series 5G launch in India date announced

The Realme 10 Pro series will launch in India next month. In a media invite, the company said there will be two phones in the series, the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. “The Realme 10 Pro series 5G has been crafted with excellence, bringing market-defining features with solid performance,” the company said. Also Read - Realme 10 series to launch in November: All you need to know

The highlight of the Realme 10 Pro series is the curved display, which will be seen for the first time on a Realme number series phone. Realme claimed that the Realme 10 Pro series phones will come with the “best-curved display” in the segment. It is likely that the top model in the series, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G would come with a 120Hz Curved Vision Display. It also said the Realme 10 Pro series would use “powerful 5G processors to deliver par excellence performance.”

Realme 10 Pro series 5G launch in India

The launch of the Realme 10 Pro series 5G will take place on December 8. The event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm.

Realme 10 Pro series 5G features

Since the Realme 10 Pro series was launched in China last week, we are familiar with the specifications of the two phones.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, for instance, will come with a 6.7-inch curved OLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. It will use an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the back of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is a 108-megapixel triple camera system, while, on the front, the phone would have a 16-megapixel camera. Backing the phone is a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a USB-C port but lacks the 3.5mm jack.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 680 nits. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, which means the performance of this phone would be more or less the same as the higher model. This phone has a dual camera system, comprising a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole design on the display.