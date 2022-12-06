comscore Realme 10 Pro Series 5G launching on December 8: All you need to know
Realme 10 Pro Series 5G with Android 13 to launch on Dec 8: Everything you need to know

Realme will launch new number series dubbed Realme 10 Pro Series 5G in India on December 8. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.

  • Realme 10 Pro Series 5G will launch on December 8 in India.
  • The Realme 10 Pro Series will comprise 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ smartphones.
  • Both models will boot on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.
Realme 10 Pro

Realme has scheduled to launch the Realme 10 Pro Series 5G on December 8 in India. The series will consist of two phones, the Realme 10 Pro 5G and the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Both are confirmed to come with Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS. Before the series goes official later this week, here’s all that we know so far about the upcoming phones. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

Realme 10 Pro Series 5G: Everything we know so far

The Realme 10 Pro Series 5G will bring a slightly new design to the table. The Pro+, especially will feature a curved display and the Hyperspace design. Both the Pro and the Pro+ will have a larger camera design on the back. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 to come with a big battery and 240W fast charging support

Realme 10 Pro 5G Specifications and Pricing 

Starting with the display, the Realme 10 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update in India

It will have a dual camera system with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it will feature a 16MP camera placed inside the punch-hole cut-out.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will likely boot on Android 13 out of the box and have Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G is expected to launch for under Rs 20,000.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Specifications and Pricing 

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will boast a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will be an AMOLED panel with 1 billion colors and HDR10+ certification.

It will feature a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, it will have a 16MP snapper, the same as the vanilla Pro variant.

The Pro+ will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Similar to Pro, it will run on Android 13 out of the box and have Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to start under Rs 25,000.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 1:59 PM IST
