comscore Realme 10 Pro Series to launch with Realme UI 4.0 out of the box
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 10 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch With The Latest Realme Ui 4 0 Check Features
News

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check features

Mobiles

Realme has shared promotional posters of the Realme 10 Pro+ confirming that the device will launch with the Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 Pro series will boot on Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.
  • The series will comprise the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.
  • The Pro+ will have a curved display and 108MP triple camera system.
Realme 10 Pro+ Realme UI 4.0

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 10 Pro series on November 17 at 2 PM local time in China. The series will comprise the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Details for both phones have been emerging consistently over the last few weeks. Now, Realme has confirmed that the series will come with the latest Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Also Read - Realme 10 5G launched with a 90Hz display and Dimensity 700 SoC

Realme 10 Pro series will boot on Realme UI 4.0

Realme on its Weibo page revealed that the Realme 10 Pro series comprising the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ will launch with Realme UI 4.0. The promotional posters shared online confirm some features of the new UI by the company. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G design officially showcased revealing the HyperSpace back

It is confirmed that the Realme UI 4.0 on the Realme 10 Pro series will come with refresh icon designs. It will have 30 new icon designs for the in-built apps. Furthermore, it will have Smart Always-On-Display (AOD) support that will show the music playing and its controls in the AOD mode. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

Apart from this, nothing else is revealed but we expect it to come with Android 13 underneath, albeit with pretty thin chances.

Realme 10 Pro series specifications

The Realme 10 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz or a better refresh rate. The device will have a dual camera system, likely a 16MP + 2MP setup at the rear. On the front, it may have a 16MP selfie snapper.

It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with a 5,000mAh battery. It will support fast charging, but no exact numbers have been known.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ will bring a curved display. It will have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160MHz PWM dimming support. The Plus model will have a punch-hole panel with thin bezels at 2.33mm.

As for cameras, it will have a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. There will be a 16MP shooter at the front.

It will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to have some sort of fast charging.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 10:30 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme 10 Pro+ will launch with Realme UI 4.0
Mobiles
Realme 10 Pro+ will launch with Realme UI 4.0
Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

News

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

The Witcher 3 is getting the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Gaming

The Witcher 3 is getting the next-gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

How To

How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 10 Pro Series will launch with Realme UI 4.0

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off 10,000 employees

Xiaomi 13, company's next flagship, may launch in India soon

Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

Now you can use VLC Media Player in India again

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones
Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features

News

Realme 10 Launched Globally, Check Out The Price and Features
iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details

News

iPhone 14 Pro Look-a-Like, Xiaomi 13 Looks Leaked, Watch video for Details