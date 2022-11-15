Realme is all set to launch the Realme 10 Pro series on November 17 at 2 PM local time in China. The series will comprise the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Details for both phones have been emerging consistently over the last few weeks. Now, Realme has confirmed that the series will come with the latest Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Also Read - Realme 10 5G launched with a 90Hz display and Dimensity 700 SoC

Realme 10 Pro series will boot on Realme UI 4.0

Realme on its Weibo page revealed that the Realme 10 Pro series comprising the 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ will launch with Realme UI 4.0. The promotional posters shared online confirm some features of the new UI by the company. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G design officially showcased revealing the HyperSpace back

It is confirmed that the Realme UI 4.0 on the Realme 10 Pro series will come with refresh icon designs. It will have 30 new icon designs for the in-built apps. Furthermore, it will have Smart Always-On-Display (AOD) support that will show the music playing and its controls in the AOD mode. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ is coming: From Dimensity 1080 SoC to AMOLED display, check specifications

Apart from this, nothing else is revealed but we expect it to come with Android 13 underneath, albeit with pretty thin chances.

Realme 10 Pro series specifications

The Realme 10 Pro will come with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz or a better refresh rate. The device will have a dual camera system, likely a 16MP + 2MP setup at the rear. On the front, it may have a 16MP selfie snapper.

It is expected to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with a 5,000mAh battery. It will support fast charging, but no exact numbers have been known.

On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro+ will bring a curved display. It will have a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160MHz PWM dimming support. The Plus model will have a punch-hole panel with thin bezels at 2.33mm.

As for cameras, it will have a triple rear camera system with a 108MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. There will be a 16MP shooter at the front.

It will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and is expected to have some sort of fast charging.