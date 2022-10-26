Realme 10 series is set to make its debut in China soon. The latest rumour making rounds on the internet suggests that the smartphone series will launch on November 5 in China. It will then make its way to Indian shores. Also Read - Purported Realme 10 series poster surfaced on the internet revealing design and key details

According to the tweet by tipster Paras Guglani, the company is likely to launch the smartphone series on November 5. He also shared a teaser of the smartphone launch with the caption, “Sweep Through the Competition!”. Realme is hosting its 10th China Mobile Global Partner Conference from November 3-5. There are chances that the company will launch the Realme 10 series during the same time. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro+ to come with a big 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support

The teaser also says “World Premiere” which hints that the Realme 10 series will make its global debut in November 2022, just after the China launch. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

Realme 10 series expected specifications

Popular tipster Ice Universe revealed that Realme 10 Pro will come with a curved display that will house a thick 2.3mm chin. For the unversed, Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ were recently spotted on TENAA listing.

A report by MySmartPrice reveals that Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera, which houses a 50MP primary sensor and supports OIS. It also suggests that the handset might support 65W fast charging out of the box.

In addition to this, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is also expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The 4G variant, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Both 4G and 5G variants might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the storage variants, the 4G variant might be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It is likely to be available in Clash White and Rush Black colour variants. The 5G variant is expected to be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. In terms of colour, it might come in Hyperspace, Dark Matter and Nebula Blue colour variants.