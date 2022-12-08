comscore Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: All we know so far
Realme 10 Pro series to launch in India today at 12.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Realme 10 Pro series

Realme is all set to launch its Realme 10 Pro series in India today at 12.30 pm IST. The highlights of Realme 10 Pro Plus will include a curved edge display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, will come with a 120Hz 6.72-inch IPS panel, Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 108MP dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G with Android 13 to launch on Dec 8: Everything you need to know

The two handsets have already debuted in China. Both smartphones are confirmed to come with Realme UI 4.0. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

Realme 10 Pro series launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will start at 12.30 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream on the company’s social media handles and YouTube page. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 5 to come with a big battery and 240W fast charging support

You can tap on the embedded link below to catch the live updates.

Realme 10 Pro expected specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support.

The device will boast a dual camera system on the back with a 16MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Realme 10 Pro Plus expected specifications

The Realme 10 Pro+ will be the brand’s top-end Pro model for the year. It will have a 6.7-inch curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an OLED panel with 2160MHz PWM dimming. This time around, the screen will have narrow bezels coming at 2.33mm.

It will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

As for the cameras of the Pro+, it will have a 108MP triple camera system and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Realme 10 Pro series expected India series

The Realme 10 Pro is expected to come at a price of around Rs 20,000 in India. The high-end variant Realme 10 Pro Plus is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 8, 2022 10:04 AM IST
