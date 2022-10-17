Realme recently teased its new smartphone with Dimensity 1080 chipset. Rumors have it that this device will be from the Realme number series, most likely the Realme 10 Pro+. Now, the Realme 10 Pro+ has been spotted on China Quality Certification (CQC) confirming that it will come with a big battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

Realme 10 Pro+ to house a massive battery

According to the CQC certification, the Realme 10 Pro+ with model number RMX3686 will come with a 4,890mAh battery. This is likely the rated capacity, the typical capacity which will be marketed to the public will be 5,000mAh. Also Read - New Realme phone with Dimensity 1080 chipset to launch this year, likely the Realme 10 Pro+

This is a big upgrade over the predecessor Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro+ has a 4,500mAh battery. It also supports fast charging support, which hints that the 10 Pro+ will also get faster-charging speeds. Also Read - Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Although nothing is confirmed, it could have a charging speed of above 60W-65W, since the predecessor has 60W SuperDart charging support.

Other than the battery and fast charging, the Realme 10 Pro+ will also come with an upgraded chipset. Rumors suggest a Dimensity 1080 chipset will be inside the device. The existing Realme 9 Pro+ has the Dimensity 920 SoC.

It goes without saying that the upcoming 10 Pro+ will be 5G supported. It will also launch in India since it was spotted on India’s BIS certification.

The details for the Realme 10 Pro+ are scant but we should learn more about the device in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to launch this year itself.

Other specs of the device are expected to be an AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate support, likely 120Hz similar to the predecessor. It could come with a triple camera or a better camera system and may have OIS support.

Dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated cooling system are some of the features that the Realme 10 Pro+ may have.