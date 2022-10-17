comscore Realme 10 Pro+ will have a 5,000mAh battery: Check all details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 10 Pro To Come With A Big 5000mah Battery With Fast Charging Support
News

Realme 10 Pro+ to come with a big 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support

Mobiles

A new certification in China has confirmed that the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ will come with an improved battery. It will also have a fast charging support.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 Pro+ will come with a bigger battery than the predeccessor.
  • It will also have a new Dimensity chipset with 5G support.
  • The device will likely launch this year alongside the Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro.
Realme-9-Pro-Plus-5

Realme recently teased its new smartphone with Dimensity 1080 chipset. Rumors have it that this device will be from the Realme number series, most likely the Realme 10 Pro+. Now, the Realme 10 Pro+ has been spotted on China Quality Certification (CQC) confirming that it will come with a big battery. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

Realme 10 Pro+ to house a massive battery

According to the CQC certification, the Realme 10 Pro+ with model number RMX3686 will come with a 4,890mAh battery. This is likely the rated capacity, the typical capacity which will be marketed to the public will be 5,000mAh. Also Read - New Realme phone with Dimensity 1080 chipset to launch this year, likely the Realme 10 Pro+

This is a big upgrade over the predecessor Realme 9 Pro+. The Realme 9 Pro+ has a 4,500mAh battery. It also supports fast charging support, which hints that the 10 Pro+ will also get faster-charging speeds. Also Read - Realme phones reportedly receiving new software that enables Jio 5G

Although nothing is confirmed, it could have a charging speed of above 60W-65W, since the predecessor has 60W SuperDart charging support.

Other than the battery and fast charging, the Realme 10 Pro+ will also come with an upgraded chipset. Rumors suggest a Dimensity 1080 chipset will be inside the device. The existing Realme 9 Pro+ has the Dimensity 920 SoC.

It goes without saying that the upcoming 10 Pro+ will be 5G supported. It will also launch in India since it was spotted on India’s BIS certification.

The details for the Realme 10 Pro+ are scant but we should learn more about the device in the coming months. The smartphone is expected to launch this year itself.

Other specs of the device are expected to be an AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate support, likely 120Hz similar to the predecessor. It could come with a triple camera or a better camera system and may have OIS support.

Dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated cooling system are some of the features that the Realme 10 Pro+ may have.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 4:48 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9R, 9RT get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update
Mobiles
OnePlus 9R, 9RT get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update
Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India

Telecom

Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India

Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars

automobile

Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars

Moto E22s launched in India: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Moto E22s launched in India: Check price, specs

Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

Apps

Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9R, 9RT get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update

Jio partners with Nokia, Ericsson to deploy 5G in India

Apple Music's Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos coming to Mercedes cars

Moto E22s launched in India: Check price, specs

Google Search introduces a special Diwali 2022 easter egg

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More