comscore Realme 10 series confirmed by the brand: India price, specs tipped
Realme 10 series revealed by the brand; India price, key specs revealed

Realme has confirmed that the Realme 10 series is launching soon. The Realme 10 4G will be the vanilla smartphone in the series that is tipped to start at around Rs 15,000 with offers.

  • Realme 10 series is now officially confirmed to launch in November.
  • The Realme 10 4G is tipped to start at around Rs 15,000 with offers.
  • The device is said to come with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
Realme 10 4G featured

After a couple of teasers and certifications, Realme has officially confirmed the presence of the Realme 10 series. A short teaser video with the theme “Terminator” has been shared on Twitter. In addition to this, the India price and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked by a tipster. Also Read - Realme is taking applications for the Android 13 Open beta update for the Realme GT Neo 3

Realme 10 teaser video confirms the series’ presence

The teaser video shared by Realme teases the upcoming Realme 10 series for the global market. Nothing as to the models or the specifications have been shown in the video. However, we get to know that the launch is right around the corner, that’s in November. Also Read - Realme 10 series might debut on November 5: All we know so far

Additionally, tipster Paras Guglani has shared the India price and the specifications of the vanilla Realme 10. Although not confirmed, the Realme 10 and the entire series are expected to first launch globally, and then in India. Also Read - Purported Realme 10 series poster surfaced on the internet revealing design and key details

Realme 10 4G price in India

The Realme 10 is said to be a 4G smartphone and could be called the Realme 10 4G. It will likely be assisted by the 5G-enabled Realme 10 Pro models. The vanilla Realme 10 4G is tipped to be priced between Rs 17,000 and Rs 19,000. With offers, it could start at around Rs 15,000.

Realme 10 4G Specifications (Rumored)

Coming to the specs, the Realme 10 4G will be a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. This time around, the display is said to have Panda Glass protection and not something from Corning.

It is tipped to feature a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it is said to have a 16MP shooter for taking selfies. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage. It will come with a base of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device is expected to have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS for connectivity. It will likely have a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio.

  • Published Date: October 28, 2022 8:30 PM IST
