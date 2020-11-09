Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro - Comparison with Price | BGR India

Realme has launched the Realme 3 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.13199 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The Realme 5 Pro is priced starting at Rs.15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro 5 Pro comes with a 6.30 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. . The Realme 3 Pro weighs 172g and the Realme 5 Pro measures 184g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. The Realme 3 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme 5 Pro comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme 3 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 3 Pro of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be priced Rs.13199. The price of Realme 5 Pro of 4GB is of Rs.15999

Camera -The Realme 3 Pro has a 16MP + 5MP main camera whereas, Realme 5 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Realme 3 Pro has 25-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro has a 16 MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 3 Pro is powered by 4,045mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 5 Pro of 4,035mAh. The Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Realme 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie.