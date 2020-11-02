Intro-Realme newly launched Realme 3 Pro is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Realme 3 Pro launched with powerful features. Realme 3 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme has launched its Realme 6 on March 5 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 3 Pro and Realme 6. Also Read - OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Reviews, Camera, RAM, Storage

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 3 Pro is 6.3-inch full HD+, whereas, the screen size of Realme 6 is 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen. The Realme 3 Pro has a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels while Realme 6 has a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Realme 3 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 3 Pro of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13999. The price of Realme 6 of 4GB +64GB RAM is of 13999.

Camera -The Realme 3 Pro has a 16MP + 5MP camera whereas, Realme 6 has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens camera. On the front the Realme 3 Pro has 25MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 3 Pro is powered by 4,045mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6 of 4300mAh.

OS-The Realme 3 Pro runs OS-1. The Realme 6 runs on Android 10 (Q).

Weight-The Realme 3 Pro measures 172g while Realme 6 measures 191g.

Variant-The Realme 3 Pro is available in 4 variants. The Realme 6 also comes in 4 variants.