comscore Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 6 - Price, Specs, Features, Camera | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 6 - Price, Specs, Features, Camera, RAM, Storage
News

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 6 - Price, Specs, Features, Camera, RAM, Storage

Mobiles

Here's the latest comparison of Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 6.

  • Published: November 2, 2020 12:01 PM IST
Realme 6

Intro-Realme newly launched Realme 3 Pro is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Realme 3 Pro launched with powerful features. Realme 3 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme has launched its Realme 6 on March 5 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 3 Pro and Realme 6. Also Read - OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Reviews, Camera, RAM, Storage

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 3 Pro is 6.3-inch full HD+, whereas, the screen size of Realme 6 is 16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen. The Realme 3 Pro has a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels while Realme 6 has a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

Price-The price range of Realme 3 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 3 Pro of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs 13999. The price of Realme 6 of 4GB +64GB RAM is of 13999. Also Read - iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are

Camera -The Realme 3 Pro has a 16MP + 5MP camera whereas, Realme 6 has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens camera. On the front the Realme 3 Pro has 25MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 3 Pro is powered by 4,045mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6 of 4300mAh.

OS-The Realme 3 Pro runs OS-1. The Realme 6 runs on Android 10 (Q).

Weight-The Realme 3 Pro measures 172g while Realme 6 measures 191g.

Variant-The Realme 3 Pro is available in 4 variants. The Realme 6 also comes in 4 variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 2, 2020 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India
News
Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India
Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

News

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 could be powerful than Apple A14 and Kirin

News

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 could be powerful than Apple A14 and Kirin

Moto E7 passes multiple certifications ahead of launch: Check details

News

Moto E7 passes multiple certifications ahead of launch: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea

iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

MediaTek दमदार प्रोसेसर पर कर रही है काम, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

iPhone 12 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग से बढ़ेगा 5G बाजार में कॉम्पटिशन: रिपोर्ट

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया नया Mi 20W Type-C चार्जर, iPhone 12 को भी करेगा चार्ज

Samsung का अपकमिंग One UI 3.0 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज में तीन नए स्मार्टफोन होंगे लॉन्च, ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review

News

iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea
News
iPhone 12 heats up 5G competition in South Korea
iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are

Mobiles

iPhones can now alert the visually impaired how far away others are
Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

News

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India
Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report
OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

News

OnePlus 7T series gets new OxygenOS Beta update with October security patch

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers