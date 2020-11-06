Realme has launched the Realme 3 Pro smartphone on April 2019. The Realme 3 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 3 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Check Out Head to Head Comparison with Specs and Price

Display and Design-The Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The Realme 3 Pro weighs WEIGHT-1 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro measures 186grams.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Realme 3 Pro is available in 4 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro also comes in 0 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme 3 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 3 Pro of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will be priced Rs.13199. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Realme 3 Pro has a 16MP + 5MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48MP+5MP main camera. On the front the Realme 3 Pro has 16MP + 5MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a MEGAPIXEL-2 front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 3 Pro is powered by 4,045mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro of 4,000mAh. The Realme 3 Pro runs on OS-1. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie.