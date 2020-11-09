comscore Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Latest Comparison with Specs | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs
News

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Mobiles

The battery of Realme 5 is powered by 5,000mAh whereas battery of Realme 5 Pro of 4,035mAh. The Realme 5 and 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie.

  • Published: November 9, 2020 2:54 PM IST
Realme 5 Pro First Impressions 1

Realme launched the Realme 5 starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The Realme 5 Pro is priced starting at Rs.15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) mini-drop fullscreen with a screen resolution of 720x1600pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.30 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The Realme 5 weighs 198g and the Realme 5 Pro measures 184g. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 two new color variants launched in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. The Realme 5 is available in 3 variants. The Realme 5 Pro also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Realme 5 and 5S get July 2020 security update

Price-The price range of Realme 5 is based on its different variants. Realme 5 of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme 5 Pro of 4GB is of Rs.15999

Camera -The Realme 5 has a Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Realme 5 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Realme 5 has 13-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro has a 16 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 5 is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 5 Pro of 4,035mAh. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2020 2:54 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 5

Realme 5

10999

Quad cameras - 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

15999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified

E-grocery BigBasket admits to customer data 'breach'

One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 875 SoC spotted online: Here are all specifications

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro - Comparison with Price | BGR India

Mobiles

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro - Comparison with Price | BGR India
Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Latest Comparison with Specs | BGR India

Mobiles

Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Latest Comparison with Specs | BGR India
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Best Realme Phones under 10000

Top Products

Best Realme Phones under 10000
Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9 सीरीज स्मार्टफोन के मॉडल नंबर और मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस हुए रिवील

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज के नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुए टीज

Lenovo Legion Duel स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, प्रोडक्ट पेज हुआ लाइव

Nokia N95 स्मार्टफोन का प्रोटोटाइप आया सामने, देखिए कैसा हो सकता है फोन का डिजाइन

Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन 48MP अल्ट्रा-वाइड कैमरा और बेहतर स्टेबलाइजेशन के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging
Laptops
Oppo 5G smartphones coming soon with 64MP cameras, 65W fast charging
Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified

Mobiles

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets certified
E-grocery BigBasket admits to customer data 'breach'

News

E-grocery BigBasket admits to customer data 'breach'
One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details

Mobiles

One UI 2.5 now available for Samsung Galaxy M31: Check details
Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 875 SoC spotted online: Here are all specifications

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 875 SoC spotted online: Here are all specifications

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers