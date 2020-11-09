Realme 5 vs Realme 5 Pro - Latest Comparison with Specs | BGR India

Realme launched the Realme 5 starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 5 Pro smartphone. The Realme 5 Pro is priced starting at Rs.15999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) mini-drop fullscreen with a screen resolution of 720x1600pixels. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro comes with a 6.30 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The Realme 5 weighs 198g and the Realme 5 Pro measures 184g. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro and Realme C3 two new color variants launched in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712. The Realme 5 is available in 3 variants. The Realme 5 Pro also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Realme 5 and 5S get July 2020 security update

Price-The price range of Realme 5 is based on its different variants. Realme 5 of 3GB RAM + 32GB storage will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme 5 Pro of 4GB is of Rs.15999

Camera -The Realme 5 has a Quad cameras – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Realme 5 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Realme 5 has 13-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro has a 16 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 5 is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 5 Pro of 4,035mAh. The Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie.