Realme has launched the Realme 6 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 6 Pro is priced starting at Rs.17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 6 Pro features a 16.6cm (6.6") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a 6.4 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme 6 Pro weighs 195g and the Realme 7 Pro measures 182g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 6 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Realme 6 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Realme 7 Pro comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme 6 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6 Pro) will be priced Rs.17999. The price of Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB is of Rs.19999

Camera -The Realme 6 Pro has a 64MP Primary camera 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 12MP Telephoto lens main camera whereas, Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Realme 6 Pro has Dual In-display Selfie with Sony 16MP wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 6 Pro is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme 6 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10.