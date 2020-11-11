comscore Realme 6 Pro vs Vivo V17 - Here's the Latest Comparison | BGR India
News

Realme 6 Pro vs Vivo V17 - Here's the Latest Comparison with Features, Price, and Other Details

Mobiles

Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6 Pro) will be priced Rs.17999. The price of Vivo V17 of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is of Rs.24990

  Published: November 11, 2020 10:57 AM IST
vivo v17 back

Realme has launched the Realme 6 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V17 smartphone starting at Rs.24990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 6 Pro and Vivo V17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison with Features and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 6 Pro features a 16.6cm (6.6”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Vivo V17 comes with a 6.44-inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Realme 6 Pro weighs 195g and the Vivo V17 measures 176 grams. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison with all Features and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 6 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor. Meanwhile, the Vivo V17 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Realme 6 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Vivo V17 comes in single variant. Also Read - Realme 6 vs Realme 6 Pro - Check Out Latest Realme Comparison with Specs and Price

Price-The price range of Realme 6 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6 Pro) will be priced Rs.17999. The price of Vivo V17 of 8GB RAM with 128GB storage is of Rs.24990

Camera -The Realme 6 Pro has a 64MP Primary camera 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 12MP Telephoto lens main camera whereas, Vivo V17 has a Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Realme 6 Pro has Dual In-display Selfie with Sony 16MP wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V17 has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 6 Pro is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V17 of 4,500mAh. The Realme 6 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo V17 runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: November 11, 2020 10:57 AM IST

