Realme 6 vs Realme 6 Pro - Check Out Realme Comparison | BGR India

Realme 6 vs Realme 6 Pro - Check Out Latest Realme Comparison with Specs and Price

The price of Realme 6 is based on its different variants. Realme 6 of 4GB +64GB RAM is priced at Rs.13999. The Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB is Rs.19999.

  • Published: November 5, 2020 10:46 AM IST
Realme has launched the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 6 is starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. The Realme 6 Pro is starting at Rs.17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Flipkart to launch Galanz washing machines, dishwashers, other appliances

Display and Design-The Realme 6 features a 16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.60 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme 6 weighs 191g and the Realme 6 Pro measures 195g. Also Read - Realme 6 and Reame 6i price cut by Rs 1,000: Check new price in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 6 features a Octa-core, Up to 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor. The Realme 6 is available in 2 variants. The Realme 6 Pro also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro new update brings Super Power Saving mode and more

Price-The price range of Realme 6 is based on its different variants. Realme 6 of 4GB +64GB RAM will be priced Rs.13999. The price of Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6 Pro) is of Rs.19999.

Camera -The Realme 6 has a 64MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens main camera whereas, Realme 6 Pro has a 64MP Primary camera 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 12MP Telephoto lens main camera. On the front the Realme 6 has 16MP Front camera. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro has a 16MP wide-angle camera camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro both is powered by 4300mAh battery along with Android 10 (Q).

