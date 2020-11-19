Realme has launched the Realme 6i smartphone starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo A52 smartphone starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 6i and Oppo A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison with Specifications, Price in India, and Features

Display and Design-The Realme 6i features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). The Realme 6i weighs 191g and the Oppo A52 measures 192g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The Realme 6i is available in 2 variants. The Oppo A52 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme 6i is based on its different variants. Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.12999. The price of Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage is of Rs.16990

Camera -The Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera whereas, Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Realme 6i has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 6i is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A52 of 5000mAh. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.