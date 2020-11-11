Intro-Realme has launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 7i smartphone recently. The Realme 7i is priced starting at Rs. 12,999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 6i and Realme 7i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - MediaTek launches Dimensity 700 SoC to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Display and Design-The Realme 6i features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i comes with a SCERRN-2 along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD +. The Realme 6i weighs 191g and the Realme 7i measures 188 g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor. The Realme 6i is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7i also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme 6i is based on its different variants. Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.12999. The price of Realme 7i of 4GB+128GB is of Rs.12,999.

Camera -The Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera whereas, Realme 7i has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro main camera. On the front the Realme 6i has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i has a 16MP In-display Selfie front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 6i is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7i of 5000mAh. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Realme 7i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.