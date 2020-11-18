Realme has launched the Realme 6i smartphone starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M01s starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 6i and Samsung Galaxy M01s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

Display and Design-The Realme 6i features a 16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.20-inch along with a resolution of 720 x 1520 (HD+). The Realme 6i weighs 191g and the Samsung Galaxy M01s measures 168 g. Also Read - Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s features a MediaTek Helio P22 octacore processor. The Realme 6i is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy M01s also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Realme C12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 - Price Compared, Specifications, Camera, and Features

Price-The price range of Realme 6i is based on its different variants. Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.12999. The price of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 3GB + 32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 13.0 MP + 2.0 MP main camera. On the front the Realme 6i has 16MP Front Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M01s has a 8.0 MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 6i is powered by 4300mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M01s of 4000mah. The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy M01s runs on OneUI based on Android 10.