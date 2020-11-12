comscore Realme 7 5G could launch as rebranded Realme V5 5G
Realme 7 5G could launch soon as a global version of Realme V5 5G

Since it is said to be a rebranded smartphone, it is likely that most of the specifications of the Realme 7 5G will not be much different from what we find on the Realme V5 5G.

Representational Image

Realme currently has three 7-Series phones such as Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and the most recent is Realme 7i. Now the Chinese manufacturer seems ready to add the fourth smartphone in this series by launching the Realme 7 5G. The existence of the Realme 7 5G was revealed after being seen receiving certification from NBTC Thailand which came bearing the model number RMX2111. As the name implies, the cellphone will be a new version of Realme 7 which is equipped with 5G connectivity support. Also Read - Vivo S7e 5G with Dimensity 720 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launched in China

Interestingly, we have previously seen the Realme device with model number RMX2111 which has now been launched as Realme V5 5G. Therefore, it seems that the Realme 7 5G will become a global version of the Realme V5 5G which is only available in China. But of course, we have to wait for other leaks to come to give more information about the Realme 7 5G which is still rare. The NBTC itself doesn’t help much, but its existence does hint that the Realme-owned smartphone is gearing up for launch in the near future.

Realme V5 5G

Because it is said to be a rebranded smartphone, it is likely that most of the specifications of the Realme 7 5G will not be much different from what we find on the Realme V5 5G. The four cameras consist of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f / 1.8 aperture which is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is also a pair of 2-megapixel cameras, each of which is a macro lens and a Black & white portrait lens.

The Realme V5 5G has a side fingerprint sensor and the MediaTek Dimensity 720 is the kitchen that supports 5G combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Meanwhile, to keep it running, a large battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh is equipped with support for 30 Watt SuperDart technology and reverse charging.

  Published Date: November 12, 2020 6:14 PM IST

Best Sellers