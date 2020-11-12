Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 7i - Here's the Latest Comparison | BGR India

Realme has launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.19999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, the company also launched the Realme 7i smartphone. The Realme 7i is priced starting at Rs 12,999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out the Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 7 Pro features a 16.3cm (6.4”) Super AMOLED Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD +. The Realme 7 Pro weighs 182g and the Realme 7i measures 188 g. Also Read - Realme 7i vs Vivo U20 - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor. The Realme 7 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7i also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Here's The Latest Comparison with Features and Specs

Price-The price range of Realme 7 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme 7 Pro of 6GB +128GB will be priced Rs.19999. The price of Realme 7i of 4GB+128GB is of Rs.12,999.

Camera -The Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera whereas, Realme 7i has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro main camera. On the front the Realme 7 Pro has 32MP Wide-angle Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i has a 16MP In-display Selfie front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 7 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7i of 5000mAh. The Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10. The Realme 7i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.